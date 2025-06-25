The latest Humble Bundle offers the Mafia and BioShock trilogies for $18

The latest Humble Bundle gathers two notable 2K trilogies in one collection for less than $20.

The 2K Classic Trilogies Bundle consists of all three Mafia games and all three BioShock games, with all six available for $18 / £13.44.

Alternatively, players can just buy the BioShock trilogy for $10 / £7.46.

The bundle consists of two Steam codes – one for Mafia Trilogy and one for BioShock: The Collection. This makes the following six games available:

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite

As is always the case, the bundle also raises money for charity – in this case, the charity is Covenant House, the US’s “largest movement providing food, shelter, immediate crisis care, and ongoing services to homeless and trafficked young people”.

By default, 5% of the player’s money goes to the charity, with 65% going to Take 2 Interactive and 30% going to Humble.

Players who want more of their share to go to charity have to locate the ‘Adjust Donation’ dropdown and look for the ‘Custom Amount’ tab, where they can move a slider to give up to 85% to charity (though at least 15% has to go to Humble).

The fourth game in the Mafia series, Mafia: The Old Country is set to be released on August 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Despite the topic of rising game prices being a prominent fixture in recent months, 2K has opted to price the Standard Edition of Mafia: The Old Country at $49.99 / £44.99.

The game’s price point appears to reflect its place in 2K’s library as a title with a standalone, linear storyline, as opposed to the live service games also offered by the publisher.

“We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”