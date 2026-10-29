The latest episode of South Park features exclusive GTA 6 footage where a man is hit in the head with dog poo

The latest episode of South Park features gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 in which the player hits a stranger in the head with a bag of dog poo.

The episode, titled Guinea Pig on a Stick, sees Stan, Cartman and Kyle trying to get local beef back in their schools, after the town’s beef suddenly becomes highly prized and sought after.

Near the end of the episode, the owner of the steakhouse buying up all the beef takes the boys into a meeting room and tells them that the beef isn’t the real issue.

Seemingly referring to the US midterm elections, she says: “People don’t care about the cows, they care about this country. November is coming, and everyone is freaking out because we have to choose who will be in charge when we’re all dealing with something that we are not prepared for.”

She adds: “You want to know the truth? Then it’s time you saw the truth.” She then walks over to a television and turns it on, warning that “a lot of good Americans died to smuggle this to us”.

The TV shows footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 – presumably provided to South Park’s creators by Rockstar – and features a gameplay sequence where protagonist Jason is on the beach , and sees a dog owner letting their dog poo on the sand, before picking it up with a bag.

Jason throws an object at the dog owner, starting a fight, during which Jason picks up the bag of dog poo and slaps it across the man’s head.

New gameplay from GTA 6 was shown in the latest ‘SOUTH PARK’ episode. pic.twitter.com/gL2kRKUv2I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 29, 2026

“Look at that,” the woman says. “The graphics are seriously next-level. You see the world-building? It’s a dog, taking a poop, and people can pick up the dog poop.

“You can throw things at the person with dog poop, and if they choose to fight back, you can pick up the dog poop, and actually attack them with the dog poop. That is what is coming in November.”

This isn’t the first time video game footage has appeared in South Park – previous episodes have revolved around World of Warcraft and Guitar Hero.

Nor is it the first appearance of a Rockstar game. When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released, it became part of the plot in the episode Time to Get Cereal, in which Sergeant Yates is annoyed that he has to investigate a report of a mutilated school child because it gets in the way of his Red Dead 2 sessions.