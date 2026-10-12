The latest game from the creator of Dragon Quest was made in ‘about 30 minutes’ with AI

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has released a new game, which he claims was made in “just about 30 minutes,” with generative AI.

Horii, age 72, who is best known as the creator of the Dragon Quest franchise and for his work on the beloved RPG Chrono Trigger, took to X to show off his latest game.

“Long ago, when I made ‘The Portopia Serial Murder Case’ on a PC, I came up with the story myself, drew the pictures myself, did the programming myself, and created the game all by myself,” Horii said.

“And now, by using AI, even if I can’t draw pictures or program, I can just give instructions to the AI and create a decent game all by myself. It’s truly astonishing. By the way, the production time for the game below was just about 30 minutes. Oh, and don’t press the boost button.”

In the new game, Interrogation Room Komiya, players select a series of text prompts in an attempt to make a suspect confess to a crime.

This isn’t the first time Horii has praised generative AI technology. Last year, Horii claimed that he was thinking about adding an AI chatbot to one of his future games.

During the G-Star 2025 games conference in South Korea. “It would be interesting if we could use that kind of AI to, for example, play quiz games or mystery games where you have to find the culprit,” he explained, perhaps foreshadowing this latest release.

“You could find the culprit while talking to your subordinates. Or the AI ​​could do the interrogation and when you ask it, it could tell you ‘here’s what they said’. Actually solving the case through conversation, while chatting… if something like that were truly possible, it would be fun, wouldn’t it?”

As reported by Automaton at the time the interviewer than asked Horii if he was considering incorporating AI into his future games, to which he reportedly replied “yes”.

Generative AI remains a contentious subject in video games, particularly because of concerns about plagiarism and the perceived poor quality of its results. However, many developers are using AI in the creation of their games, in an attempt to lower costs and speed up development.