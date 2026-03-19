The Last Caretaker’s new major update, Curiosity Wakes, adds sharks with laser beams on their heads

The Last Caretaker has received its third major update, Curiosity Wakes.

The new update is available now for the apocalyptic survival crafting game, which is currently in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game has players taking control of the last active Caretaker, a robot built to save humanity. They must explore a huge ocean in search of human ‘seeds’ and return them to the Lazarus Complex, a device which can restore human memory data and launch it into orbit in an attempt to keep the human race alive in outer space.

Curiosity Wakes is the third major update planned for the game, and it allows players to make contact with space for the first time.

According to developer Channel37, the major new features include:

Contact with space: the new Council of Humanity and committee system enables launched humans take seats and perform actions through a terminal.

the new Council of Humanity and committee system enables launched humans take seats and perform actions through a terminal. New threats: Ram Sharks, Laser Sharks, and ArchAngels join the world. Enemies spawn smarter and behave in more deliberate ways.

Ram Sharks, Laser Sharks, and ArchAngels join the world. Enemies spawn smarter and behave in more deliberate ways. New story content: New quests and locations.

New quests and locations. You’re not alone anymore: unlock new support gameplay with the Sweetheart grenade, craftable Sweetheart item, and a new friendly swarm type.

unlock new support gameplay with the Sweetheart grenade, craftable Sweetheart item, and a new friendly swarm type. Performance + stability: major CPU/GPU optimization pass, broad system tuning, and a long list of fixes across saves, cables, swarms, modules, doors, and more.

The next update, Below Us, is planned for spring 2026, and will add new underwater locations and a gyrocopter among other new features.

This will be followed by update 5, New Horizons, which is planned for summer 2026 and will see an unannounced object emerging from the deep.

The Last Caretaker is available now in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Early player feedback has been promising, with the game currently sitting on 84% positive reviews on Steam.