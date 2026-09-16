The head of Nightdive Studios appears to be teasing a remaster of GameCube cult classic Eternal Darkness

The head of Nightdive Studios has seemingly teased a potential remaster of Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem.

Originally developed by Silicon Knights and published by Nintendo in 2002 as a GameCube exclusive, Eternal Darkness was a horror game that was notable for its ‘sanity effects’, which attempted to make the player feel like they were losing their mind.

Aa the player’s sanity meter starts to fall, the game gradually introduces unusual quirks that at first seem subtle and eventually completely take over the game.

Initial sanity effects could include the camera tilting slightly, noises in the background or statues’ heads turning to face the character. Eventually, the game starts pretending to kill the player’s character, making it look like it’s changing the TV channel or saying it’s deleted the player’s save when it hasn’t really.

Fans of the game, which reportedly sold fewer than 500,000 copies in its lifetime, have wanted a sequel or remaster for many years, and now Nightdive Studios co-founder and CEO Stephen Kick appears to be teasing the latter.

When one follower on X asked Kick if he thought we’d ever see Eternal Darkness again, Kick quote-tweeted them and replied: “Eternal Darkness is one of my all-time favorites and it deserves the treatment I know Nightdive Studios is capable of.”

He then added “keep your eye on our Deep Dives” and a link to Nightdive’s YouTube channel, implying more information on this topic would be coming in the future.

Eternal Darkness is one of my all-time favorites and it deserves the treatment I know @NightdiveStudio is capable of. Keep your eye on our Deep Dives...https://t.co/vz038V7xLl https://t.co/zWKhXurv9P — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) September 14, 2026

Nightdive Studios was founded in 2012 and specialises in obtaining the rights to older polygonal-era PC and console games, optimising and remastering them for modern platforms, and re-releasing them.

To date, its list of remasters and enhanced ports include the first three Turok games, System Shock 1 and 2, Forsaken, Shadow Man, Star Wars: Dark Forces, The Thing and numerous id Software games including Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Heretic, Hexen, Quake and Quake 2.

Next week the studio will be releasing SiN: Reloaded, a remaster of 1998 first-person shooter SiN, which is set to arrive on September 24. It also has Thief: The Dark Project Remastered planned for later this year.

Nightdive Studios was acquired by Atari in May 2023, as part of the publisher’s new strategy to lead on retro releases. This also included the acquisition of Digital Eclipse, which specialises in retro compilations and its now trademark timeline system, where a series’ history is shown through videos, photos and artwork.