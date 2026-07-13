The GoldenEye and Perfect Dark inspired Agent 64: Spies Never Die is coming to PC next month

Agent 64: Spies Never Die, the PC game inspired by Rare’s Nintendo 64 first-person shooters, has been given a release date.

Created by solo developer Replicant D6, Agent 64 will be released on Steam on August 11.

The game, which takes inspiration from GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark, replaces its protagonists James Bond and Joanna Dark with its own secret agent, John Walter.

Players can play through a story campaign with 14 missions and three difficult levels as they “survive shootouts, steal secret plans, and save civilian hostages”. This mode can be played solo or in co-op.

Those who remember Rare‘s N64 shooters will know that multiplayer was the main selling point, however, and Agent 64 promises to have this covered with local and online multiplayer.

Up to four players can play locally in a split-screen deathmatch (as was the case in the N64 days), or custom online lobbies with up to eight players and eight additional bots can be created.

There will also be more than 70 “nostalgic gameplay modifiers” across the game’s various multiplayer modes, meaning players who used to play with rules like License to Kill (where one hit kills) or Slappers Only (where there are no weapons and players can only perform melee attacks) should hopefully find similar variants here.

The game will also have a special Challenges section where players take on multiplayer missions against preset bots, and have to reach a certain score within a set amount of time. New maps, characters and music tracks can be unlocked in this mode.

Agent 64 has been in development for some time now – a reveal trailer back in 2022 showed the game had already made some progress up to that point.