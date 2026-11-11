The games that defined this generation

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The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 feels like a milestone for the current gaming generation. We only get one big new original Rockstar game per gen now, and Red Dead Redemption 2 set a new benchmark for graphical fidelity at launch, so fans are hopeful GTA 6 will achieve that and much more when it launches on November 19, 2026.

It might very well be a defining moment for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but it’s not the only one. Even without a new Rockstar game, the current generation of consoles has had dozens of incredible, landmark, and record-breaking titles that have set new standards and influenced hundreds more developers in turn.

The way we play has changed, too. Game Pass has had a major influence on gaming habits, while cloud gaming and handheld devices have introduced new ways to experience games. Live-service titles and free-to-play experiences have also become a major part of the industry, with games like Fortnite continuing to attract millions of players years after launch.

But it’s not just how we play that’s changing. With blockbuster releases competing for attention, extensive back catalogues, and more ways than ever to access games, deciding what to play next has become an experience in itself. And while GTA 6 is set to be one of the biggest releases of the generation, there’s a good chance you’ve missed some incredible games along the way.

There’s also a growing case for looking beyond launch day, especially with Black Friday just around the corner. While GTA 6 is likely to dominate gaming conversations this November, the shopping season offers an opportunity to revisit some of the generation’s biggest titles at more accessible prices.

According to a recent report from G2A.COM and Newzoo, 73% of premium gamers are more likely to wait for sales and discounts than they were in the past, while 58% purchase games more than a month after release. The research also found that discounts of around 29% are enough to make a game’s price feel reasonable, highlighting how players increasingly balance excitement with value when deciding what to buy.

And that’s part of what makes revisiting this generation’s standout titles so appealing. Some have received major updates and expansions since launch, while others have become more accessible as their prices have dropped. Whether you’re looking for a sprawling open world, a memorable story, or something completely different, G2A.COM offers a wide selection of digital games from verified business sellers, helping players discover experiences that suit their interests and budgets.

When this generation is over, we’ll definitely still be talking about Grand Theft Auto 6. But we’ll also remember the games that pushed boundaries, challenged conventions, and changed what players expect from gaming. Here are six that have already left their mark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was a landmark title for too many reasons to mention, and it continues to command the attention of tens of thousands of players every day, and that’s just on Steam. The narrative has countless minute differences depending on the party you have, the decisions you make, and what order you make them in.

It’s a genuinely deep and thoughtful CRPG and a worthy entry to the prestigious Baldur’s Gate series. At a time when many major releases were leaning into live-service models and ongoing monetization, Baldur’s Gate 3 demonstrated the enormous appetite for a complete, story-driven experience built around player choice.

When we look back at the best game narratives of the generation, Grand Theft Auto 6 might take the cake, but we won’t forget about Baldur’s Gate 3.

Few games have managed to transform their reputation as dramatically as Cyberpunk 2077. Launched close to the start of the generation, CD Projekt Red’s ambitious RPG has undergone a remarkable transformation since its troubled release.

Not only is it still one of the most visually impressive and expansive open-world games, but 2023’s Phantom Liberty expansion solidified its position as one of the best sci-fi RPGs you can play.

Its dystopian vision of the near future is unlike anything else in gaming, combining immersive storytelling, memorable characters, and a richly detailed world. More importantly, Cyberpunk 2077 is a reminder that a game’s legacy isn’t always defined by its launch day. There will definitely be some players who prefer exploring Night City even after Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives.

FromSoftware’s unique brand of action RPGs – the Souls games – were already incredibly influential, but Elden Ring has become genre-defining.

It’s not only an open-world game of staggering breadth and depth, but it packs in an enormous number of tools to use in battle, allowing you to approach situations with dozens of strategies. Unlike many open-world games that guide players from one objective to the next, Elden Ring rewards curiosity, experimentation, and the willingness to get completely lost.

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion goes a step further by adding hours of content to an already impressive world. GTA 6 will undoubtedly offer a very different kind of open-world experience, but it’ll be tough to shock and surprise players in the same way Elden Ring did.

It’s hard to pick just one game from this duology that defined the Nintendo Switch generation. There are bigger open-world games, but Breath of the Wild redefined what an open world could be, influencing dozens of other games, including the aforementioned Elden Ring.

Tears of the Kingdom gives players even more freedom, allowing them to craft vehicles that can traverse the skies and even defeat enemies. Few games have matched the creativity and freedom offered by Nintendo’s flagship titles.

Together, they demonstrated that the most memorable open worlds aren’t necessarily the biggest or most detailed. Sometimes, it’s the freedom to experiment and discover something unexpected that makes them truly special.

The modern era has been shaped by live-service titles in many ways – for better and for worse – and you can largely thank Fortnite for that. While Fortnite didn’t invent the battle royale genre, it has defined it, and it hasn’t slowed down.

Now, Fortnite is a platform for countless games, and while the battle royale mode is still the highlight, it’s much more than that. It’s become a social hub, a platform for music launches and performances, and a place to share your own game creations.

In many ways, Fortnite has helped redefine what a video game can be: not just something you play, but a place where you meet friends, attend virtual events, and discover entirely new experiences. Its continued evolution shows how games can remain culturally relevant long after their initial release.

Technically, Grand Theft Auto 5 is from previous generations, but it has been rereleased on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles along with GTA Online, which has received continued content updates since launch. Even with GTA 6 around the corner, that hasn’t stopped. It’s a genuinely impressive feat, and until GTA 6 gets its own online component, GTA Online will still get players.

It’s a game with a staggering amount of content in 2026, and it might be a while before GTA 6 Online catches up. Even when it does, there will doubtless be a few nostalgics proclaiming GTA 5 and GTA Online to be the best in the series.

Cooperative multiplayer games have seen a resurgence in recent years, and that is, at least in part, thanks to Hazelight Studios and games like 2021’s It Takes Two.

These co-op experiences ask players to communicate with their friends more, with gameplay built around cooperation rather than competition. It Takes Two stands out for its constantly changing mechanics, creative level design, and storytelling, making teamwork essential to almost every aspect of the experience.

While its impact may feel more understated than some of the other games on this list, It Takes Two demonstrated that a truly memorable multiplayer experience doesn’t need an enormous open world or a live-service model. Sometimes, all it takes is a great idea and someone to share it with.

A Generation Defined by More Than One Game

GTA 6 might be the game everyone is talking about this November, but a generation isn’t defined by a single release. It’s shaped by the games that challenge conventions, introduce new ideas, and keep players coming back long after the initial excitement has faded.

With Black Friday approaching, it’s also a great time to revisit some of the generation’s standout titles or finally pick up games you’ve had on your wishlist. From critically acclaimed RPGs to memorable multiplayer experiences, G2A.COM offers a wide selection of digital games from verified business sellers, giving players more choice when looking for their next gaming experience.

After all, the next great gaming experience doesn’t always have to be the newest one.