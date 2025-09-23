The Game Developers Conference is rebranding as GDC Festival of Gaming

The Game Developers Conference, most commonly referred to as GDC, is rebranding.

In a video posted to social media, the organisers of the event have announced that the annual conference will now be known as GDC Festival of Gaming. The next show takes place in San Francisco, California from March 9 until March 13.

“The landscape has transformed,” according to the event’s organisers (via Games Industry.biz). “Budgets are tighter. Attention is fractured. Discovery is harder than ever. New tech and tools have redefined who can create. Our community needs more connection, visibility, and support.

“The GDC Festival of Gaming is where the entire B2B games ecosystem comes together to learn, connect, collaborate, and celebrate. If you make games happen, welcome home.”

Next year’s event will include more than 1,000 speakers, according to the organisation, as well as more than 725 sessions and 400+ exhibitors, and is expected to attract around 30,000 attendees.

“Over the past 30 years, GDC has brought thousands of developers together to learn, grow, and connect,” according to the event’s website.

“Our agenda is curated by leaders in the game community to empower attendees with the knowledge and skills they need. Expect awe-inspiring talks, great networking opportunities, and the latest technological achievements during this life-changing five-day experience.”

It’s claimed that next year’s event will feature a new pass structure with “more access” and “no more trade-offs”, with a new Festival Pass which will replace the previous All Access pass and be available at a “dramatically” lower price to ensure visitors can take part in as many sessions as possible.