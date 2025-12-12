The Game Awards’ mysterious statue was for a new Divinity game

A new game in the Divinity series has been announced.

The game, which is simply referred to as Divinity for now, is now in development at Larian Studios.

The reveal of the game also finally confirms that Divinity was the game being teased by the mysterious statue which recently appeared, which is now known as the Hellstone.

Two weeks ago The Game Awards organiser Geoff Keighley posted an image of the statue and tracking information which pinpointed its location to a roadside in the Mojave Desert in California.

Players visited the location to take photos and videos of the statue, while the gaming community online guessed what game it could represent.

Because of the dark nature of the statue – which appears to have various people, demons, dragons and such growing out of it – suggestions tended to focus on fantasy or mature-themed games, with guesses including God of War, Diablo, Fallout New Vegas, Doom, Baldur’s Gate and similar titles.

Larian has released five main Divinity games since 2002 – Divine Divinity, Beyond Divinity, Divinity 2, Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2. The last game was released back in 2017.

After that, Larian switched its focus to Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim and won six awards at The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year.

Last year Larian boss Swen Vinke said the studio was moving on from the Dungeons & Dragons universe to try its hand at something else. The studio subsequently announced that it planned to “seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs”, and that it was now working on two new projects.

More to follow…