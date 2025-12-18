The Game Awards claims record-breaking viewership for 11th year

The Game Awards broke viewership records for an 11th consecutive year, according to organisers.

The 2025 event of the Los Angeles event reached an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast, according to an announcement, which is up 11% over 2024 (154 million).

The 171 million live streams include YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook and Instagram Live as well as global viewership across China and India.

Viewership from Prime Video, which streamed the show for the first time in 2025, is not included in the total.

According to StreamCharts, Twitch, YouTube and other western platforms had 4.4 million peak concurrent viewers combined, up 9% from 2024.

Authenticated viewer voting for The Game Awards increased over 10% from 2024 to more than 123 million, including the Players’ Voice award.

The Game Awards has been held annually since 2014, produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, and its viewership has grown every year, according to organisers.

2025’s show saw more than 50 game reveals, new trailers, and other announcements, which you can see summarised in our Game Awards 2025 roundup.

French developer Sandfall Interactive‘s critically acclaimed RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, took home the biggest prize in a record-breaking night of wins. See the Game Awards 2025 winners for the full list.