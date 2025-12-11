The Game Awards 2025: Here’s where to watch tonight’s big presentation

It’s time for The Game Awards again, with the next end-of-year extravaganza set to take place in just a matter of hours.

Every year The Game Awards celebrates the best games of the last year, while also looking forward to the future with new game reveals and trailers for the games we’ll be playing in 2026 and beyond.

Before the show has even started Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already broken a record after receiving 13 award nominations, the most in the show’s history.

It now remains to be seen, however, how many of these awards it actually wins, and whether it can beat the current record of seven awards won by The Last of Us Part II at The Game Awards 2020.

As ever, The Game Awards will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and will be streamed around the world, with a large number of surprise game reveals expected.

The Game Awards 2025 will be broadcast globally at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 4.30pm on Thursday, November 11

4.30pm on Thursday, November 11 US (Eastern) – 7.30pm on Thursday, November 11

7.30pm on Thursday, November 11 UK (GMT) – 12.30am on Friday, November 12

12.30am on Friday, November 12 Japan – 9.30am on Friday, November 12

9.30am on Friday, November 12 Australia – 11.30am on Friday, November 12

You can watch The Game Awards 2025 either through the stream embedded at the top of this page, or on the official YouTube channel for the event.

It’s not yet known exactly how long the show will last, but based on previous events you can expect it to run for at least a few hours.

The Game Awards 2025: What do we know so far?

You can always expect plenty of surprises at The Game Awards, but we do at least know some of the games confirmed or likely to appear during the show.

It has already been officially confirmed that the “future of Tomb Raider” will be revealed at the show, meaning Lara Croft’s next game will almost certainly be shown (unless it’s actually referring to Prime Video’s upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series).

PlayStation has also confirmed that players will “get a new look” at Saros, the upcoming action game from Returnal studio Housemarque, which is set to release in February.

The show will also include the first look at the debut game from Wildflower Interactive, the new studio formed by Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us co-director Bruce Staley.

We’ll also finally get to find out the meaning behind the mysterious statue that was erected in the Mojave Desert to promote a new game – though it appears this mystery may already have been solved.

Capcom has already confirmed that a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem will air during the event. The PlayStation Store recently accidentally showed an image of a second playable character, so the new trailer will almost certainly officially reveal them.

In terms of games that are likely but not yet confirmed, the PEGI ratings website listed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced earlier this week, so we could finally get official confirmation of the Black Flag remake that’s been reported and rumoured for some time now.

Other games officially confirmed to have trailers or new information at The Game Awards include The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, Soulframe, Marvel Rivals, Phantom Blade Zero and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.