The Game Awards 2025: Complete list of winners as Clair Obscur wins Game of the Year and sets a new record for awards won

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2025.

French developer Sandfall Interactive‘s critically acclaimed RPG took home the biggest prize of the night, along with awards for Best Indie Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Art Direction, Best Score, Best RPG, Best Narrative, Best Game Direction and Best Performance (for Jennifer English).

The only categories it was nominated for but didn’t win were Best Audio Design (which was won by Battlefield 6) and the player-voted Players’ Voice award, which was won by Wuthering Waves.

Clair Obscur had already broken the record for most Game Awards nominations with 13, but Sandfall’s haul of nine awards also means the game has set a new record for the most awards won at The Game Awards, a record previously set by The Last of Us Part II, which won seven awards at the 2020 show.

The game was so dominant that no other game scored multiple awards on the night.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

The Game Awards 2025 Winners