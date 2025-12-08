The future of Tomb Raider will be revealed at The Game Awards this week, it’s been confirmed.

As confirmed in a special Fortnite island dedicated to The Game Awards, an announcement related to Tomb Raider will take place during the event.

The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley posted a message on X, confirming the announcement.

“Lara Croft returns at The Game Awards,” he wrote. “As just revealed in our The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in Thursday night for a look at the future of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises Tomb Raider. This is one you won’t want to miss.”

Keighley’s post didn’t outright confirm that the announcement will refer to a Tomb Raider game, so there’s a chance that it could instead be related to Prime Video’s upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series.

If it is a game, however, it could be the next main Tomb Raider title from Crystal Dynamics, the studio responsible for the modern Tomb Raider titles.

The studio announced back in April 2022 that it had “just started” developing the next Tomb Raider game, and that it would make use of Unreal Engine 5.

Since that announcement, however, the studio has been host to numerous layoffs, with four separate rounds of staff cuts in the past two years.

It announced a round of layoffs in September 2023, as part of internal restructuring efforts. This was followed by a further round of layoffs in March 2005.

More layoffs were announced in August 2025 – with the studio assuring players that Tomb Raider was unaffected – then yet more layoffs were confirmed last month.

Crystal Dynamics claimed that last month’s cuts had come as part of a reorganization designed to “optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future”.

It said: “Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition.”

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 4.30pm PT / 7.30pm ET (December 12 at 12.30am GMT).