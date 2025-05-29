The future of GTA producer’s Everywhere is in doubt as MindsEye adopts its creation suite

The future of Everywhere, the ambitious “platform that offers a world of endless possibilities”, is now in doubt following the inclusion of its creation suite in MindsEye.

Build a Rocket Boy, the Edinburgh-based studio led by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies, revealed the first details on Everywhere back in 2023, promising a new platform in which players can create their own combat and racing experiences and share them online with other players.

Set in Utropia, the game makes use of a detailed creation suite called Arcadia, where players can use in-game tools make their own creations, from small individual assets to entire action stages with programmable enemy AI.

At the same time Everywhere was unveiled, the studio also announced that it was working on MindsEye, a completely separate open-world action adventure game that would be exclusively available within Everywhere (as opposed to being released as a standalone product).

Last October, however, it was announced that Hitman creator IO Interactive would be publishing MindsEye as a standalone game, and earlier this week it was also confirmed that MindsEye would have a creation suite made up of Build.MindsEye (where players can “craft their own games”) and Play.MindsEye (where these creations can be shared and played by others).

Given that MindsEye was supposed to be part of the Everywhere platform, and is now seemingly being marketed as a creation platform in its own right – and given that the Everywhere website link now brings up the MindsEye website instead with no mention of Everywhere – VGC reached out to Build a Rocket Boy for clarification on the status of Everywhere.

A spokesperson for the studio replied by stating that the Arcadia creation suite created for Everywhere had indeed become the creation suite in MindsEye, and that the beta tests for Everywhere were used to work on it.

“As with all new products, things evolve,” the studio told VGC. “Arcadia was originally envisioned as our creation platform, but as we continued developing MindsEye and building out BARB’s ecosystem, it naturally grew into something more focused— Play.MindsEye and Build.MindsEye.

“It’s three seamlessly interconnected experiences – an explosive action-adventure campaign; Play.MindsEye, a continuous stream of premium studio-developed content; and Build.MindsEye to craft your own games.

“For BARB to fully realize our vision, we had to beta test our creation system with a community of builders in real-time and started with Everywhere while we were in stealth mode developing MindsEye.”

VGC has asked for further clarification on whether this means the Everywhere project has been abandoned, and that MindsEye is the sole platform going forwards, or if Everywhere will still appear at some point in the future.

When VGC visited Build a Rocket Boy in 2023 for the first look at Everywhere (and subsequently MindsEye), we were told that the studio was “making two AAA products, not one”, but at the time MindsEye wasn’t supposed to have its own creation suite.

Rather, MindsEye was going to be a separate purchase inside Everywhere, and if players bought it the MindsEye assets would become available for use in Everywhere’s creation suite, Arcadia.

“Quite how this is going to be possible given the two different art styles remains to be seen, but the claim alone is an enormous one if it pays off,” we wrote.

MindsEye is set to release on June 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.