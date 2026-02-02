The former boss of Metal Gear Solid and eFootball’s Fox Engine is overseeing tech on Netflix’s new FIFA game

The former man in charge of overseeing Konami’s Fox Engine is taking on a similar role at the studio working on Netflix’s upcoming FIFA game.

Julien Merceron previously worked at Konami, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Ubisoft and IO Interactive, and is now chief technology officer at Delphi Interactive, the California-based studio currently working on a FIFA-branded game for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

During his time at Konami, Merceron was the company’s worldwide technology director, where he oversaw the development of the Fox Engine.

While the Fox Engine was most notable for its use in Metal Gear Solid 5, it was also used for Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer / eFootball series between 2013 and 2020, before it was replaced with Unreal Engine, meaning Merceron has previous experience working on tech for football games.

Delphi is currently tasked with “reimagining” the FIFA series “from the ground up”, now that the brand is no longer associated with EA Sports.

The studio is working alongside Refactor Games, the studio responsible for American football game Football Simulator, which is currently based in Delphi’s LA headquarters.

“Delphi and Refactor share a very specific approach as we reimagine FIFA Games for the future,” Merceron said in a statement.

“With small, elite teams of top-tier designer and developer talent, we can stay true to the core creative vision and serve the great fandom of football. In a way, we are returning to the principles that made the great football games of the past.”

Theodor Tang-Peronard, partner at Delphi and executive producer of the FIFA game, added: “Julien is known for football games people loved because they were built with fun and feel at the centre.

“That way of thinking is core to how we’re reimagining FIFA in simulation for a much broader audience. Julien’s experience brings a level of clarity that sharpens our decisions and helps ensure the game is easy to pick up, yet still has depth.”

Netflix‘s FIFA game, which is set to release in the summer in time for the World Cup, will stream to televisions, with mobile phones used as controllers, according to an announcement. The game will be available as part of a Netflix subscription.