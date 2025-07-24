The first trailer for Battlefield 6 is out now

EA has revealed the first trailer for Battlefield 6 and has confirmed that it will hold an event next week to show off the game’s multiplayer.

The trailer, which you can view below, shows off “Pax Armata, a Private Military Corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict.”

The full multiplayer reveal of the game will take place on July 31.

“In Battlefield 6, the series’ incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns,” reads a description for the game.

“Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad.”

EA has also confirmed that following the reveal broadcast, it will hold several events across the world where “your favourite first-person shooter creators,” will be sharing the first streams of the game.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, collectively referred to as Battlefield Studios by the publisher, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.