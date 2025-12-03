The first review for Octopath Traveler 0 has been published

The first Octopath Traveler 0 review has been published in the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

According to Ryokutya2089, who regularly obtains their copy of Famitsu before it arrives in newsstands, the magazine’s four reviewers gave Octopath Traveler 0 scores of 8, 9, 9, and 8, for a combined review score of 34/40.

The review (as translated via machine translation) praised the game’s story and the sense of empathy it evokes from the player, and noted that the new layers of strategy in the battles, and the town rebuilding mechanic, are rewarding.

However, it also criticises the screen-shaking effect during battles, which seemingly can’t be turned off and caused one reviewer to feel motion sickness.

The reviewers were also divided on the game’s structure, where players have to jump between numerous story routes based on each one’s recommended player level. While the level of freedom to choose which order to play each route was praised, it was also criticised for not letting players focus on a single route.

According to the magazine, the game takes between 80 to 100 hours to complete, and some players may be disappointed that the game doesn’t feature an eight-player party system.

The highest rated game in this week’s Famitsu is Kirby Air Riders, which received 36/40 (8, 9, 10, 9). Nintendo‘s other major release, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, was scored 32/40 (8, 9, 7, 8).

Octopath Traveler 0 is set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 on December 4.

The original Octopath Traveler was released on Switch in 2018 and was the first game to use Square Enix‘s HD-2D art style. It was later ported to PC in 2019, Xbox One in 2021, and PS4 and PS5 in 2024.

Its sequel, Octopath Traveler 2, was released on Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC in 2023 before coming to Xbox formats in 2024.

The game also got a mobile prequel, which was released in Japan in 2020 and came elsewhere in 2022, but the reception to this was mixed due to its use of free-to-play mechanics.

VGC’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond review, in which the game was awarded 3 stars, calls it “a game stuck between two worlds”.

“When it’s emulating the series’ past, Beyond is an entertaining, if overly conservative, sequel,” we wrote. “However, as the shadowy corridors make way for open-world fetch quests, and Halo-style expeditions with AI companions, it’s left feeling like a diluted experience that doesn’t fully deliver on the spirit of earlier entries.”