The first official Silent Hill F review is in, and it’s positive

The first official review of Silent Hill F has been published, and it’s a positive one.

Japanese publication Famitsu has scored the game 36/40, with its four reviewers each giving the game a score of 9 out of 10.

As reported by Ryokutya2089, the review praises the game’s visual beauty, acknowledging its rural 1960’s Japanese setting and describing its visuals as horrifying and grotesque yet breathtaking.

It also praises the game’s plot, saying its “mysterious developments” make it hard to stop playing the game, and that its multiple endings also pique the player’s curiosity, with each playthrough lasting 12-13 hours.

The review is also positive about the game’s combat, saying the act of dodging counterattacks is “surprisingly exhilarating”.

However, it does also point out some negative aspects about the game. The reviewers say that the search for “offerings” which strengthen the protagonist can sometimes “dampen the excitement” of the story.

They also point out that players can get caught on the terrain and that some of the interaction controls are confusing, and that while there’s a difficulty setting that affects the amount of damage taken this “does not fundamentally solve the problem” of players who may not be good at action games in general.

Developed by Taiwanese studio NeoBards Entertainment, Silent Hill F is set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 25.

The game follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

“When Hinako Shimizu’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare,” Konami‘s plot description reads.

“As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

Silent Hill F is written by Ryūkishi07, a writer best known for their Japanese visual novels focusing on murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.