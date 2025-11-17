The first official photos from The Legend of Zelda live-action movie have been published

Nintendo has shared the first three official photos from The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

The images, which were posted on the Nintendo Today app, give the first proper looks at Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link.

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie started production in New Zealand earlier this month, several months after the game’s cast was announced by Nintendo and Arad Productions.

The movie is set to be released on May 7, 2027, and will be directed by Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical”.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball said his vision for the movie is inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.

According to reports, The Legend of Zelda movie could be part of a planned trilogy, as production prepares for shooting later this year. According to movie industry insider Daniel Richtman, all major acting roles will be signed for three films planned over six years.

Earlier this month Nintendo stated that it plans to release movies on a regular basis, following the success of The Super Mario Bros Movie.

During a presentation following the release of its latest financial results, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa showed a slide titled Building a Framework for a Consistent Release Cadence, which showed Nintendo’s three confirmed movies – The Super Mario Bros Movie in 2023, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in 2026 and The Legend of Zelda in 2027 – along with two question marks and an ellipsis, suggesting there are more films to come.

According to Furukawa, Nintendo is “continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future”, implying there may not be another three-year gap between Nintendo films like there is between both animated Mario movies.

Last week the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released, confirming that Brie Larson will be voicing Rosalina, while filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie will be playing Bowser Jr.