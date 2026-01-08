The first Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con color variants have been announced, and they’re out next month

Nintendo has announced the first set of Joy-Con 2 controllers with a brand-new colorway.

The Joy-Con 2 Light Purple (L) / Light Green (R) controllers will be released on February 12. The controllers, which mark the first time the Nintendo Switch 2 system has deviated from the default light blue and orange Joy-Con 2s, will also come with matching wrist straps.

No pricing information is currently available, however a default set of Joy-Con 2 controllers currently costs $ 99.99/ £69.99. For the Nintendo Switch, while some limited edition Joy-Con controllers would be given different pricing due to the limited nature of the item, standard color variations were typically around the same price as the originals.

It’s worth noting that when replacing the original Joy-Con 2s with any color variants, the light blue and orange strips on the inner left and right of the console, respectively, will remain. It’s currently unknown if Nintendo will provide a method to replace these in order for them to match the new colors. These strips can’t be seen when the Joy-Cons are attached.

Since it was released in June 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 has had several game bundles, including those for Mario Kart World at launch, and Pokémon Legends Z-A later in 2025. However, Nintendo has yet to announce any cosmetic variations for the system until now.

The Nintendo Switch received dozens of Joy-Con variants, as well as a high number of console variants, typically celebrating the release of a new game.