The first new Ace Combat game in seven years is coming in 2026

The eighth game in the Ace Combat series is coming next year.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve will be the first new entry in the series in seven years, and is set to release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The new game will make use of Unreal Engine 5 to create the most visually detailed Ace Combat title to date.

The game will include a single-player Campaign mode as well as multiplayer dogfight modes.

According to Bandai Namco‘s synopsis of the Campaign: “Players take on the role of an ace pilot in Strangereal, a world at war, rooted entirely in a fictitious universe but one where the weight of decisions, the pressure of command and the bonds forged in battle will feel all too real.

“With their nation Federation of Central Usea (FCU) occupied and its navy shattered, players enter the cockpit as the Wings of Theve – a legendary ace, a name tied to Theve, the capital of the FCU, and a symbol of hope for every citizen in their homeland.

“Joined by three new fighter pilots, theirs is a flight against odds versus the Republic of Sotoa to reclaim their lost homeland, eliminate the threat to their people, taking on the name of their capital city and carrying the hope of every FCU citizen.”

The director of the Ace Combat series marked the series’ 30h anniversary in June by teasing that the next game’s reveal was imminent.

Series director Kazutoki Kono posted a message on the game’s official website, thanking fans for supporting the series, and suggesting that “everything is in place” for the next game.

“Namco’s founder, Masaya Nakamura, once said, ‘Only those who can adapt to change will survive’,” he wrote. “I joined Namco in 1994. Back then, I understood those words intellectually—but not yet from experience. Now, I truly do.

“After three incredible decades of adapting to change, we’ve built an enduring bond of trust with all of you. That connection is the very force that has sustained the Ace Combat series and propelled it into the future. I can now feel this truth in every fiber of my being. And I’m proud—proud that our ongoing commitment to delivering value and earning your trust has led us to this 30th anniversary.

“And now, we’re ready. Everything is in place. It’s time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights.”

The most recent franchise entry, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and enjoyed generally favourable reviews. The game has since sold over three million copies, making it the best-selling game in the Ace Combat series to date.