The first Lego Pokémon sets have been revealed, including a $650 Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur statue
The new sets are available for pre-order today
The Pokémon Company and Lego have revealed the first images of the upcoming Lego Pokémon sets.
Lego Pokémon is due to launch later this year in time for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. The first group of sets, which includes Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise, will be released on February 27.
Pikachu and Pokéball will cost $199.99/ £179.99 and feature 2050 pieces. This set sees Pikachu emerging from a Pokéball onto a stand that has ’25’ built into it, a nod to Pikachu’s Pokedex number.
The next set, Eevee, will cost $59.99 / £54.99 and include 567 pieces.
The biggest set of the first wave is the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set, which will cost $649.99 / £579.99 and include 6838 pieces.
Also revealed is the Lego Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection, which will only be available by pre-ordering the Pokémon Lego Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise set.
For Lego Insiders, a small replica of a Pokémon Center will be available for 2500 Insider Points while stocks last. Insider Points are earned via Lego store purchases.
Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer of the Lego Group, said: “Bringing the world of Pokémon to life in Lego bricks is both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility.
“We’ve worked to combine our worlds in a way that truly celebrates the creativity, adventure, and wonder that Pokémon represents. This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can’t wait for fans to experience these new Lego Pokémon sets.”
2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Pokémon series in Japan. On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red version and Green version were released in the country, and then later in the rest of the world as Pokémon Red version and Blue version.
The Pokémon Company plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary with various products and collaborations, including the Lego sets revealed today, a special TCG collection, pop-up stores, and more.
You can see the full list of the first LEGO Pokémon sets below.
Gallery: Lego Pokémon sets
Lego Pokémon Eevee
Age: 18+
Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / € 59.99
Pieces: 587
Product No.: 72151
Dimensions: Measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall, 6 in. (15 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (21 cm) deep
Available: 27th February 2026
Pre-order: 12th January 2026
Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball
Age: 18+
Price: $199.99 / £179.99 / €199.99
Pieces: 2,050
Product No.: 72152
Dimensions: Measures over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall, 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide, and 15.5 in. (39 cm) deep
Available: 27th February 2026
Pre-order: 12th January 2026
Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise
Age: 18+
Price: $649.99/ £579.99 / €649.99
Pieces: 6,838
Product No.: 72153
Dimensions: Measures over 20 in. (50 cm) high, 21 in. (54 cm) wide and 14 in. (36 cm) long
Available: 27th February 2026
Pre-order: 12th January 2026