The first images of the Lego PlayStation’s free pre-order Lego Astro Bot gift have been leaked

The first images of the Lego Astro Bot set being given away free with the Lego PlayStation have been leaked.

Last week Sony and Lego officially announced the Lego PlayStation set, which is almost the exact size of the original console, will cost $179.99 / €159.99 /£139.99 and will consist of 1,911 pieces.

A report from Lego insider Brick Tap back in July, however, stated that the set would launch with a ‘gift with purchase’ (GWP) promotion including a Lego Astro Bot set.

Now Brick Tap has revealed the first images of the set, which is expected to be free with all purchases of the Lego PlayStation made directly from the Lego online store, for a limited period.

The Lego Astro Bot set will be 276 pieces, and is floating above a base with the Astro Bot logo on it.

The figure will be posable, and Lego builders will be able to swap out his eyes between fully open and partially closed (for a cheery expression).

The official Lego site frequently adds GWP sets as part of limited-time offers alongside major set releases. These aren’t sold by Lego as individual standalone products, and can usually only be acquired as part of a promotional deal.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Astro Bot set, that’ll be free with all purchases of the PlayStation set while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/QQfr90dv9x — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) September 10, 2026

As such, it’s all but certain that the Lego Astro Bot GWP set will only be available by buying the Lego PlayStation set directly from the Lego website, and this will likely only last for a limited time after its release.

GWP sets are frequently resold on sites like eBay, but at a relatively high price. When a Kanto Region Badge Collection was offered as a GWP with Lego’s Pokémon set featuring Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur, scalpers started listing the set on eBay for prices ranging from $175 to $300.

The Lego PlayStation set will be released on October 1 on PlayStation Direct, followed three days later by Lego stores and online. Two dioramas will be included in the set, one representing Gran Turismo and the other representing Ape Escape.