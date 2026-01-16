The first full images of Lego’s Ocarina of Time ‘Final Battle’ set with Link vs Ganondorf have been leaked

The first images of Lego’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time set have been leaked.

Nintendo teased a new Lego set based on The Legend of Zelda back in October, showing a Lego version of Link looking up, as a large shadow looms over him. A Lego version of Zelda is also standing in the background, out of focus. Link is accompanied by Navi, all but confirming the set to be from Ocarina of Time.

While the teaser didn’t explicitly state what the set was at the time, it lent more weight to a previous claim by Lego leaker Brick Tap, which mentioned a new Zelda Lego set in September.

Now Brick Tap has returned with the first images of the set, showing it in full.

The set, which appears to be called The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time, shows the last boss fight from the Nintendo 64 classic, in which Link fights Ganon in both his humanoid Gerudo form (Ganondorf) and his true pig-like form.

According to Brick Tap, the set will be released on March 1 and will cost $129.99 / £99.99. It will include 1,003 pieces including Link, Zelda and Ganondorf minifigures, Navi, a brick-built Ganon, the Megaton Hammer and recovery hearts.

Much like the Great Deku Tree set that was released in September 2024, it appears that The Final Battle set can be displayed in two configurations – one with Link facing up to Ganondorf, and one with him fighting Ganon.

The Great Deku Tree was a 2-in-1 set that could be built to resemble the Great Deku Tree from either The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with accompanying Link minifigures from both games.

Lego and Nintendo have been collaborating for a few years now, with Lego sets based on Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing and Mario Kart.

Last year a Lego version of the Nintendo Game Boy was released, marking the second Lego Nintendo console following the Lego NES in 2020. That set included a brick-built NES model and accompanying 1980’s style television set, complete with scrolling Super Mario Bros scene.

Earlier this week Lego announced the first of its Pokémon sets, including a $650 statue displaying Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.