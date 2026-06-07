The first brand new Spyro the Dragon game in 18 years is being developed by Toys for Bob

A new Spyro the Dragon game is in development, it’s been announced.

As revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, the game – which is titled Spyro: A Realm Beyond – is currently being worked on by Toys for Bob.

The game, which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, will be released in Spring 2027.

When it was part of Activision, Toys for Bob was best known for the Skylanders series of toys-to-life games, which featured Spyro for the entirety of the series (the first game was titled Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure).

When Skylanders ended, Toys for Bob then developed the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which consisted of remakes of the first three Spyro the Dragon games.

Studio head Paul Yan explained on the official Xbox Wire blog that the team aimed to capture what made Spyro popular (including the return of Tom Kenny as his voice), but also put their own spin on the character.

“That design went through countless iterations, and we had deep conversations with many of the original developers of the classic games to get to the heart of who Spyro is to make sure that those qualities came through on screen,” he said.

“In Spyro: A Realm Beyond, we are continuing the design decisions made in Reignited but evolving him for a new set of problems that will require new skills.

“Visually, we’ve made some subtle changes to suggest he’s grown since the last we saw him – most notably, we’ve enhanced his wingspan so that he can be much more capable in flight. But this is absolutely the same Spyro you know and love, and that’s why we’re so thrilled to have Tom Kenny back to voice him.

“Tom’s performance delivers the plucky youthful courage that is such an important aspect of Spyro’s personality.”

Yan also confirmed that Spyro will be able to fully fly around in this game, rather than gliding in previous titles.

The studio, which was founded in 1989 before being acquired by Activision in 2005, split from the publisher in 2024 to go it alone.

A few months later, however, it was announced that the newly independent studio was still working with Xbox Game Studios on an unannounced title, which it now appears was this one.

Not counting the Skylanders games and the remake trilogy, there have been eight mainline Spyro console games, the last of which was 2008’s The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon.