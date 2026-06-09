The entire Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Switch 2

Square Enix has announced that three Kingdom Hearts collections are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The three collections, which will essentially bring Switch 2 owners up to date with the entire Kingdom Hearts series, are set for release on October 8.

A bundle containing all three collections will also be available on the same day.

The three collections and their contents are as follows:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD cutscene compilation)

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD cutscene compilation)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind

Kingdom Hearts 3

Re-Mind DLC

A free demo of Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re-Mind will also be available later today on the Nintendo eShop.

Square Enix previously released the Kingdom Hearts games on the original Nintendo Switch, but due to the system’s relative lack of power these were cloud editions that could only be streamed.

Players who bought these cloud versions can carry over their save data to the native Switch 2 editions.

Square Enix has also revealed new gameplay from Kingdom Hearts 4, along with confirmation that the game will be available on Switch 2 on day one.