The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has shadow dropped on Switch 2, with a free upgrade for Switch players

A Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has just been released on Switch 2.

The Anniversary Edition of the game was a remaster released in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, before being released on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Now, the Switch 2 version has ‘shadow dropped’ on the Nintendo eShop, allowing players on Nintendo’s latest system to enjoy an enhanced version of the game.

The Switch 2 version of Skyrim Anniversary Edition offers enhanced resolution and faster load times compared to the Switch version, as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, motion controls and amiibo support.

The Switch 2 version is priced at $59.99 / £52.99, but players who already own Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Switch can download the Switch 2 version for free.

Players who only own the standard edition of Skyrim on Switch don’t have to buy the full price game on Switch 2 – they can instead buy the Anniversary Upgrade for the Switch version for $19.99 / £17.99, which then provides access to the Switch 2 version.

As on other systems, the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim includes the base game and its three official expansions Dawnguard, Dragonborn and Hearthfire.

The Anniversary Edition also gives players access to the Creations Club, with extra community-created quests, weapons, armour, spells, dungeons and other additions.

As with the standard and Anniversary Edition Switch versions of the game, the Switch 2 version of Skyrim Anniversary Edition also includes exclusive Nintendo content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including the Master Sword, Hylian Shield and Champion’s Tunic.

Skyrim has received numerous special editions and remasters since its original release on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC back in 2011. The Anniversary Edition is considered by Bethesda to be the definitive official version of the game.