The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play for the next week

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently free to play on all platforms until August 12.

The move, which coincides with QuakeCon, means players on PC/Mac, Xbox and PlayStation consoles can sample Zenimax Online’s MMO at no cost.

Players who have previously participated in another free Elder Scrolls Online event can resume where they left off with no progression lost.

The Elder Scrolls Online base game and 2025 Premium Edition are also currently on sale.

The title originally launched for PC in 2014, before making its console debut the following year.

Last January, then-Zenimax Online studio head Matt Firor claimed Elder Scrolls Online had “grown over the years to be 24 million players”.

And during a GDC panel last March, he said the MMO had generated almost $2 billion in player spending over the course of its lifetime.

Amid sweeping Microsoft layoffs announced last month, Firor said he was leaving ZeniMax Online after more than 18 years leading the studio.

As part of the layoffs, a new MMORPG from ZeniMax Online was reportedly canceled. The project was codenamed Blackbird and had been in development since 2018, according to Bloomberg.