The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered: Where to watch today’s Oblivion remaster reveal

After months of rumours and leaked screenshots, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be revealed today. Here’s all you need to know about today’s reveal.

The long-rumoured game, which has been the subject of several leaks ahead of its reveal, will be shown off today. The game is reportedly an Unreal 5 remake of the beloved Bethesda Game Studios RPG, which was first released in 2006.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’s reveal will take place today, April 22, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 8 am

8 am US (Eastern) – 11 am

11 am UK (BST) – 4 pm

4 pm Japan – 12 am

The reveal can be watched in the embedded video at the top of this page, or on Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Given previous reports, it’s also possible that the reveal will announce that the game is being released on the same day.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered: What do we know?

Screenshots and details of the game appeared online last week. The images, which include screenshots comparing the original game to the remaster, as well as the promotional art for the game, circulated on social media after a leak from a Virtuos website.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S (including Game Pass), and PlayStation 5.

The game is reportedly being developed in collaboration with Bethesda. Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are working on the game, alongside Virtuos.

According to an image that was discovered as part of the Virtuos website leak, a Deluxe Edition of the game will also be released alongside the normal version.

The Deluxe Edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will include bonuses such as extra weapons and horse armour. The horse armour is a nod to the horse armour DLC pack for the original game, which became a long-running meme in the gaming community.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.

The company has previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, BioShock, Battlefield, Uncharted, and Horizon, and is currently supporting Konami’s development of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.