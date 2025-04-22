The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now.

The remaster, which has been fully rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, features a total graphical revamp, along with changes to the audio and gameplay.

“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernises the 2006 Game of the Year with all-new stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” reads the game’s description.

“Every single asset in the game was recreated from scratch,” claims developer Virtuos. The game will also feature completely reanimated lip syncing, based on the game’s original performance capture data.

The game also includes all previously available DLC and expansions.

“Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.”

The game’s leveling system has also changed, “inspired by both Skyrim and Oblivion.” New lines of dialogue have been recorded, and all the game’s various races now have unique voices. Sprinting has also been added to the game. All of the character locomotion has been redone from scratch, according to Virtuos.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now for PC, Xbox Series X|S (including Game Pass), and PlayStation 5.

A Deluxe Edition of the game has also been released alongside the normal version. The Deluxe Edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will include bonuses such as extra weapons and horse armour. The horse armour is a nod to the horse armour DLC pack for the original game, which became a long-running meme in the gaming community.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.

The company has previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, BioShock, Battlefield, Uncharted, and Horizon, and is currently supporting Konami’s development of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.