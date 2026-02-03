The Division: Definitive Edition has appeared on the Xbox store, seemingly ending hopes of a remaster
The Definitive Edition appears to simply consist of all previous content in one bundle
A listing for Tom Clancy’s The Division: Definitive Edition has appeared on the Xbox store, seemingly ending hopes of a potential remaster.
A poster for The Division: Definitive Edition was spotted at a Ubisoft event in Japan, sparking speculation as to what it could entail.
Given that the game was originally released in 2016 and Ubisoft was holding a 10th anniversary panel at the same event, some believed the Definitive Edition may have included some remastered elements.
Instead, it appears that The Division: Definitive Edition is simply a collection consisting of the original game and all its previous downloadable content.
Priced at $49.99 / £44.99, it’s described as “the complete The Division experience”, featuring “the base game, all three Season Pass expansions, and multiple cosmetic pack”.
Specifically, the bundle includes:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – base game
- Season Pass
- Season Pass Exclusive Outfits
- Expansion I: Underground
- Expansion II: Survival
- Expansion III: Last Stand
- Sawed-off Shotgun
- Frontline Outfit Pack
- Let it Snow Pack
- Military Specialists Outfits Pack
- Parade Pack
- Sports Fan Outfit Pack
- Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
- Marine Forces Outfits Pack
- Upper East Side Outfit Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division was released in 2016. The game follows the aftermath of a viral pandemic that has swept New York City. Due to the smallpox-like disease spreading from person to person via cash, it was dubbed ‘the Dollar Flu’ in-game.
Players take on missions to collect higher tiers of gear. The game’s best loot can be found in the Dark Zone, which features tougher enemies. Any loot found in this Dark Zone must be exfiltrated successfully via helicopter in order to be used in-game.
The Division 3 was announced in 2023, but nothing from the game has been shown publicly. Earlier this month, executive producer Julian Gerighty claimed that The Division 3 will have “as big an impact as The Division 1.”
A week after this, it was announced that Gerighty had left Ubisoft’s Massive studio to join Electronic Arts.