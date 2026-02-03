The Division: Definitive Edition has appeared on the Xbox store, seemingly ending hopes of a remaster

A listing for Tom Clancy’s The Division: Definitive Edition has appeared on the Xbox store, seemingly ending hopes of a potential remaster.

A poster for The Division: Definitive Edition was spotted at a Ubisoft event in Japan, sparking speculation as to what it could entail.

Given that the game was originally released in 2016 and Ubisoft was holding a 10th anniversary panel at the same event, some believed the Definitive Edition may have included some remastered elements.

Instead, it appears that The Division: Definitive Edition is simply a collection consisting of the original game and all its previous downloadable content.

Priced at $49.99 / £44.99, it’s described as “the complete The Division experience”, featuring “the base game, all three Season Pass expansions, and multiple cosmetic pack”.

Specifically, the bundle includes:

Tom Clancy’s The Division – base game

Season Pass

Season Pass Exclusive Outfits

Expansion I: Underground

Expansion II: Survival

Expansion III: Last Stand

Sawed-off Shotgun

Frontline Outfit Pack

Let it Snow Pack

Military Specialists Outfits Pack

Parade Pack

Sports Fan Outfit Pack

Streets of New York Outfit Bundle

Marine Forces Outfits Pack

Upper East Side Outfit Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division was released in 2016. The game follows the aftermath of a viral pandemic that has swept New York City. Due to the smallpox-like disease spreading from person to person via cash, it was dubbed ‘the Dollar Flu’ in-game.

Players take on missions to collect higher tiers of gear. The game’s best loot can be found in the Dark Zone, which features tougher enemies. Any loot found in this Dark Zone must be exfiltrated successfully via helicopter in order to be used in-game.

The Division 3 was announced in 2023, but nothing from the game has been shown publicly. Earlier this month, executive producer Julian Gerighty claimed that The Division 3 will have “as big an impact as The Division 1.”

A week after this, it was announced that Gerighty had left Ubisoft’s Massive studio to join Electronic Arts.