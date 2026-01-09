The Division 3 will have ‘as big an impact’ as The Division 1, says producer

Executive producer of The Division series and Star Wars Outlaws creative director, Julian Gerighty, has claimed that The Division 3 will have “as big an impact as The Division 1.”

Gerighty, who returned to The Division franchise in 2023 with the announcement of the third game in the series, has described the game as a “monster.”

Speaking as part of the New Game+ Showcase, Gerighty said that while he can’t share much on the project that’s currently in development at Ubisoft‘s Massive Entertainment, he’s excited about it.

“The Division 3 is in production, right? This is not a secret; it’s been announced. It’s shaping up to be a monster,” Gerighty said.

“Within these walls at Massive, we are working extremely hard on something that I think will have as big an impact as Division 1 was.”

The Division 3 currently has no release date, and Ubisoft hasn’t shared any platform information about the upcoming third-person shooter.

Massive Entertainment continues to support The Division 2, which was released in 2019. The game has received several large content updates over the years, and will get another one in 2026: The Division 2: Survivors.

This new update will celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Division 2, and introduce a new extraction-based game mode. The Division 2: Survivors will also see large changes made to the game’s map, including the arrival of a blizzard which will coat the in-game Washington DC in snow.