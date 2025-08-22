The Division 2: Survivors has been announced, coming in 2026

Ubisoft has announced The Division 2: Survivors.

Survivors is described as a “survival extraction experience” and is set to be released next year.

“The Division 2: Survivors is as much your baby as it is ours, and we strive for transparency during its development,” said Julian Gerighty, executive producer.

“Clear communication and community involvement are a focus as we build the new experience, and we will be closely involving you as we move forward on the development journey.”

Survivors is the latest in a long line of post-release support for The Division 2. The Division 2 was originally released in 2019, and since then has released dozens of post-release updates, and several significant content additions.

Ubisoft has also provided a roadmap for the future of The Division 2.

Last year, Ubisoft canceled The Division Heartland, a free-to-play multiplayer survival-action shooter set in a fictional rural community in Middle America.

Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet called the cancellation “a difficult but necessary and important decision,” at the time.

Developed by Red Storm Entertainment, Heartland was planned as a free-to-play multiplayer shooter for PC and consoles.

The PvEvP focused, survival-action title was to be set in the fictional rural American Midwest town of Silver Creek, which had been left in ruins following the spread of Dollar Flu.

Julian Gerighty most recently appeared as the creative director of the troubled Star Wars Outlaws, before returning to The Division in a role which will see him oversee the entire franchise.