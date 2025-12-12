The debut game from Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi’s new studio is Gang of Dragon

The debut game from Yakuza / Like a Dragon creator Toshihiro Nagoshi’s new studio has been revealed.

Gang of Dragon is “deep into development” and appears to look like a more realistic take on the Like a Dragon series.

In Nagoshi Studio’s first Western interview in 2023, Nagoshi told VGC that he would not let down fans of his previous games and would ensure they would be happy with his new studio’s debut game.

“Obviously, we’re not going to create something exactly the same, but I do understand there are expectations from people based more on me as a creator and my personality, so people want to see my tastes and my personality in my new games,” Nagoshi told us via a translator.

“Obviously, I will not betray my fans in that sense – I will create something with my personality and make a dramatic game, stuff like that – and my taste and personality will be reflected in the game. I can’t tell you exactly what genre it’ll be or what the game is going to be like, but I will not betray my fans.”

More to follow…