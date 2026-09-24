The day before EA Sports FC 27 is released, Konami’s Switch 2 rival eFootball Kick-Off gets a major new update

Tomorrow marks the release of EA Sports FC 27 so, not to be outdone, Konami has released a major new update for its Switch 2 alternative.

While Konami‘s main free-to-play live service game eFootball is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and mobile, it doesn’t have a Switch 2 port.

Instead, Konami released an entirely separate, paid release for Switch 2 called eFootball Kick-Off, which focuses mainly on single-player (although it does also have local and online multiplayer).

This paid edition is priced at £15.99 / $19.99, and launched with a World Tour mode where players travel around the planet, playing against club teams. Each time a club team is defeated, one of their players can be transferred to your squad.

The game also included an International Cup mode at launch (with the same groups as the FIFA World Cup 2026), as well as the option to play both modes in co-op.

Now Konami has released a free update to the game, adding a new Leagues mode.

As is the case in other football games, Leagues mode lets you choose a team from any of the leagues in the game – of which there are 25 set across Europe, South America and Asia-Oceania – and play a full season in an attempt to win the league.

The following leagues are supported (some are unlicensed):

English League

English 2nd Division

Spanish League

Spanish 2nd Division

Italian League

Italian 2nd Division

Ligue 1 McDonald’s

Ligue 2 BKT

Liga Portugal Betclic

Trendyol Super Lig

VriendenLoterij Eredivisie

Belgian League

Swiss League

Danish League

Scottish Premiership

Brasileirao Betano

Brazilian 2nd Division

Argentine League

Colombian League

Chilean League

2026/27 Meiji Yasuda J1 League

2026/27 Meiji Yasuda J2 League

Korean League

BYD Sealion 6 League 1

Liga Super Malaysia

Like the World Tour and International Cup modes, Leagues mode also offers co-op support, with up to four players able to play together and guide the same team through the season.

As well as Leagues mode, a total of 13 new legendary players have been added to World Tour mode, with players able to acquire them using currency collected from playing matches.

The new legends include Fernando Torres, Keisuke Honda and Gerard Piqué.