The Cube is a ‘genre-defying’ MMO shooter RPG set in the Atomic Heart universe

The Atomic Heart franchise is expanding with the announcement of a multiplayer shooter spin-off called The Cube.

In development for PC and consoles, the title was announced at Summer Game Fest’s live kick-off showcase on Friday, and a reveal trailer is viewable below.

According to a press release from developer and publisher Mundfish, The Cube is “a genre-defying MMO shooter-RPG” set in the Atomic universe.

“Several years after the events of Atomic Heart, the world stands on the brink of a new threat,” it reads. “A mysterious giant levitating structure known as The Cube has become the epicenter of increasingly dangerous phenomena, and in order to save humanity, players must plunge deep into its secrets—and survive.

“On the surface, it’s a geometrically perfect object, and in truth it’s an anomalous, shifting place swarming with vicious enemies. But most terrifying of all is the equation hidden at the Cube’s core. Deciphering the equation can save humanity; failing to do so means extinction.”

Atomic Heart was released in February 2023 and has attracted over 10 million players worldwide, according to Mundfish.

The studio also used Friday’s showcase to announce Atomic Heart 2, which is in development for PC and consoles too.

“Atomic Heart 2 is an action-adventure role-playing game set in a living world, rich with possibilities and a heavy emphasis on the story, role-playing elements, and player freedom,” it said.

“The sequel to Atomic Heart relates new events unfolding in the retrofuturistic universe of an alternate history. This time, the action takes place on a global scale.”