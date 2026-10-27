The creator of Crossy Road is now leading Atari’s mobile game division

Atari has announced that Crossy Road creator Matt Hall is now in charge of the company’s mobile strategy.

Hall, who co-founded studio Hipster Whale in 2014, has been appointed executive vice president of Atari Mobile.

The new role, which reports directly to Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen, will see Hall leading Atari’s mobile games business, including its role in Atari’s cross-platform strategy encompassing PC, console, mobile and web.

Hall’s role will be to work across Atari to make its games portable across engines and platforms, as well as strengthening the company’s relationships with third-party mobile platforms.

The aim is to build the infrastructure Atari needs for regular releases on mobile and web, alongside its PC and console releases. He is also tasked with bringing valuable mobile IP to web, PC and console, while also helping to bring Atari’s best-performing console and PC games to mobile.

“Atari is a company eager to lean into mobile as a key part of its cross-platform strategy, and that’s very exciting to me,” Hall said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to applying what we learned building Crossy Road across the whole portfolio, and to bringing Atari’s best PC and console games to a much larger audience.”

Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen added: “As the mobile gaming business continues to mature, we believe that success requires a disciplined strategy, technological optimization, multi-platform design and strong, creative IP.

“Since joining Atari earlier this year, Matt has already established himself as a valued leader, and he is poised to play an important role in the long-term success of the company.”

Hipster Whale – whose other games include Pac-Man 256, Disney Crossy Road, Crossy Road Castle and the upcoming Crossy Road Rush – was acquired by Atari in June for $39.3 million as part of its plans to expand its mobile offering.

The studio’s latest game, Crossy Road Rush, is set to release on Apple Arcade on November 5.