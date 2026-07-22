The cover athletes for NBA 2K27’s three separate editions have been announced

2K Sports has announced the cover stars for this year’s edition of NBA 2K.

NBA 2K27 is set for release on September 4 and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

Players who buy the Deluxe or Ultra Edition versions of the game will get early access starting on August 28.

The Standard Edition of the game will feature San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, a two-time NBA All-Star and the first player to ever unanimously win Defensive Player of the Year.

The Deluxe Edition will star Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, a three-time WNBA All-Star and the all-time leading NCAA Division I scorer.

Finally, the Ultra Edition which is only available until September 6 – will feature Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose on the cover. Rose was a three-time NBA All-Star and the youngest player to ever win the NBA MVP award.

Each version of the game will include the following:

Standard Edition – $69.99 / £59.99

Released September 4

Deluxe Edition – $99.99 / £89.99

Early access starting August 28

100,000 VC

25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts in MyCareer

25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts in MyCareer

Victor Wembanyama Jersey in MyCareer

Caitlin Clark Jersey in MyCareer

2 hour 2XP Coin in MyCareer

Full ’27: Series 1 Team Selection in MyTeam

Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack in MyTeam

5x ’27: Series 1 Packs in MyTeam

2 hour 2XP Coin in MyTeam

Ultra Edition – $149.99 / £129.99

Everything in the Deluxe Edition

An additional 35,000 VC

Season 1 Pro Pass

Summer Season Pass Pro Bundle (Seasons 7-9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027)

Roses Oversize Hoodie in MyCareer

Premium SKU MyTeam Player Cards including a guaranteed 98 OVR card in December 2026

Guaranteed Invincible card in May 2027

“When you’re truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn’t stop when you leave the arena,” Victor Wembanyama said in a statement. “NBA 2K is the court that never locks up, it’s always open whether you’re in Paris or San Antonio. It’s how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7.

“To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that’s a dream come true for me.”

Caitlin Clark added: “Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world. To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Finally, Derrick Rose said: “It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27. During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”