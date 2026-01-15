The classic ’80s role-playing adventure gamebook series Fighting Fantasy is coming to Switch

The classic role-playing gamebook series Fighting Fantasy is coming to Nintendo Switch next month.

Originally launched in 1982 and lasting to 1995 in its initial run, Fighting Fantasy was the work of Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone, with the original series consisting of 59 books.

Each adventure played similarly to a Choose Your Own Adventure book, but also had light RPG elements where players had Skill, Stamina and Luck stats and had to roll dice during the adventure to get through skill challenges and combat sections.

Now the first four books are coming to Switch in Fighting Fantasy Classics Volume 1, which is set for released on February 5.

Volume 1 contains the following four books, which were originally released in the early ’80s:

The Warlock of Firetop Mountain (1982)

(1982) The Citadel of Chaos (1983)

(1983) The Forest of Doom (1983)

(1983) Starship Traveller (1983)

Developed by Australian studio Tin Man Games, each book is recreated on Switch with extra features including:

Difficulty settings and a Free Read mode, which lets players skip to any page and “play the book like an old-school cheater”.

A map which lets players track where they’ve been during their current and previous playthroughs.

The original artwork, from such artists as Iain McCaig, Russ Nicholson, Malcolm Barter and Ian Miller, viewable in a collectable art gallery.

An ‘automated Adventure Sheet’ that keeps track of the player’s stats, inventory and knowledge gained.

A new soundtrack and sound effects accompanying the adventure.

An extra book on the History of Fighting Fantasy and a Rulebook.

“Playing Fighting Fantasy gamebooks on a Nintendo Switch feels like a natural fit,” Tin Man Games founder Neil Rennison said in a statement, “so we’re really excited to bring Ian and Steve’s beloved series to the platform. May your Stamina never fail.”