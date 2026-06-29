The CEO of The Dark Pictures and Until Dawn studio Supermassive Games has stepped down

Supermassive Games CEO Robert Henrysson has stepped down from his role.

Henrysson was previously chairman of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios between 2017 and 2024, before becoming CEO of Supermassive in January 2024.

During his time as Supermassive CEO the studio released The Casting of Frank Stone, Little Nightmares 3 and Directive 8020.

Now, in a post on LinkedIn, Henrysson has announced that he has stepped down from his role as CEO, and left its parent company Nordisk Games entirely.

“Today marks the end of a very rewarding chapter of my professional life, as I prepare to depart from Nordisk Games, and as the CEO of Supermassive Games Ltd,” Henrysson wrote.

“It’s been a fantastic time. During my years as Chairman – and later as interim CEO – for Avalanche Studios Group – we saw the studio’s revenue and profit triple.

“As the CEO of Supermassive Games, I was honoured to guide the studio through intense industry change, broadening its client base and establishing a culture of consistent quality across all aspects of the game development process.

“Leading a studio is never a one-man job – it is the entire team’s effort. Our commitment to continuous improvement was, and continues to be, central to everything we do.

“To everyone at Supermassive Games, I am so grateful for everything I’ve learnt and experienced with all of you. You are the greatest storytelling game studio on earth, you rock! And I wish you all the best in the future.

“Away from Nordisk Games, I will now enjoy the summer with my wonderful family and give a little more attention to my own small portfolio of investments. But fundamentally I love the games industry and the people in it, so I’ll be open to taking on selected advisory roles and exploring what comes next.”

The studio’s latest game, Directive 8020, was the fifth game in the Dark Pictures series of interactive horror games. Critical reception to the game was mixed-to-positive, with a Metacritic score currently standing at 72.