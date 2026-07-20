The Call of Duty movie will take place in the Modern Warfare universe

Paramount Pictures has shed a little more light on the upcoming Call of Duty movie.

The film’s director Peter Berg was at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend where he was discussing the film.

Berg confirmed that the movie will take place in the Modern Warfare universe, as opposed to Black Ops or other themes like its World War II titles.

It was also reiterated that the film will be released in cinemas on June 30, 2028.

It was announced back in September 2025 that a live-action Call of Duty movie was officially in the works at Paramount, in a deal that “encompasses the potential” for Paramount to expand the Call of Duty universe across film and TV.

It was later confirmed that Berg – whose previous writer-director credits include Very Bad Things, Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor and Patriots Day – will be co-writing, co-producing and directing the film.

Joining Berg on co-writing and co-producing duties is Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone and creator of its prequels 1883 and 1923, and writer of Sicario.

Director Peter Berg revealed today at @FanaticsFest the @CallOfDutyMovie is set in the Modern Warfare universe.



In theaters June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/CpdFX7kI9z — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2026

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison said in a statement last year after the deal was originally announced.

“From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

Activision president Rob Kostich added at the time: “Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering.”

“With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.”