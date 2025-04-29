The Borderlands 4 PlayStation State of Play is coming this week

PlayStation has announced that the Borderlands 4 State of Play broadcast will happen this week.

PlayStation had previously announced that Borderlands 4 will get its own State of Play showcase, and now it has confirmed it will happen this week. The State of Play stream will debut new gameplay and story details from the RPG shooter.

“Get ready for a deep dive on Borderlands 4,” the announcement for the presentation reads, as written by creative director Graeme Timmins. “During this special State of Play, I’ll be joined by other members of the Gearbox team to share the nitty-gritty details of how you’ll wreak havoc across Kairos and take down the Timekeeper.”

The Borderlands 4 PlayStation State of Play show will be broadcast live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on April 30 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

Gearbox has also announced that Borderlands 4’s release date is now two weeks earlier than previously announced.

Geabox boss Randy Pitchford announced that Borderlands 4 will now be released on September 12, instead of the September 23 date previously announced.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, on top of the previously announced PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.