The Blizzard X CD Projekt Red collaboration continues with Cyberpunk outfits in Overwatch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is officially crossing over with Overwatch in 2027.

That was one of many things announced at BlizzCon 2026, and it shows that the collaboration between Blizzard and CD Projekt Red isn’t over after announcing that Geralt of Rivia would be a skin in Diablo 4.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners X Overwatch collaboration teased protagonist David from season one and the masked Talia Yang from the upcoming season two. The crossover outfits will be available in 2027, but no concrete date has been announced, and fans can only speculate on what skins characters might receive.

Heroes never die. Edgerunners… well, that's a different story.



The crews from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 are joining forces with Overwatch in 2027 🦾



Payload's moving, chooms! pic.twitter.com/GNlw9sPxTO — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) September 13, 2026

This is part of a wider collaboration between Activision Blizzard and CD Projekt Red. It was already revealed that Geralt of Rivia would receive a Barbarian skin in Diablo 4, but now we know what it looks like.

Previously announced during Gamescom ONL 2026, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered and the upcoming Songs of the Past DLC are now confirmed to release on Battle.net at launch, and Cyberpunk 2077’s Ultimate Edition will also release on the service this year.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime adaptation based in the same universe as CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077. The Netflix-original series is animated by the acclaimed Japanese animation house Studio Trigger.

The second season’s cast was showcased for the first time in June. The season is set to debut October 20, 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 40 million copies globally, even after a controversial launch.

The Witcher 3 Remastered releases September 29, 2026, and will include community-made mods.

A remake of The Witcher – the first game in the series – has been put on hold while Songs of the Past is in development.