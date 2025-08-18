The best-selling game of 2025 in Europe so far is a game from 2024, beating Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The best-selling game so far in Europe this year isn’t a 2025 title, but one released last year.

The Game Business has published a top 20 chart for the year up to the end of July 28, citing data covering 15 major European markets, courtesy of European charts company GSD.

According to the chart, the best-selling new game of 2025 so far across Europe – that is, the best-selling game that was actually released in 2025 – is Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

However, the chart also notes that the overall number one spot doesn’t belong to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but a game that was released in 2024 instead.

According to GSD’s information, the best-selling game so far in Europe this year is EA Sports FC 25, which was released back at the end of September 2024. This means the latest edition of EA‘s series has still managed to top this year’s charts despite racking up three months of sales beforehand.

There are some caveats in GSD’s chart, the most notable being that Mario Kart World – which sits in 9th position – only counts physical copies sold and not digital ones. Given that the vast majority of Switch 2 consoles sold this year have included a digital copy of Mario Kart World, GSD hasn’t been able to provide full sales figures for Nintendo‘s game.

Nintendo’s latest financial report says that as of the end of June it had sold 1.34 million Switch 2 consoles across Europe, but it didn’t specify how many of these were the Mario Kart World bundle.

It also hasn’t specified how many copies of the game were sold on the Switch 2 eShop – for example, by players who could only find the standalone Switch 2 and wanted a digital copy of Mario Kart World – so a definitive figure for Europe can’t be reached without this information.

In all, GSD says 71 million PC and console games have been sold across the major European markets so far this year, of which 74% were digital. This is a drop of 6% year-on-year.

It remains to be seen whether EA Sports FC 25 will be able to cling onto the top spot by the end of the year, or whether it will be overtaken by its successor, EA Sports FC 26, or one of this holiday season’s returning FPS competitors Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 or Battlefield 7.

Last year, the best-selling game across Europe ended up being EA Sports FC 25, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 24.

The full chart is as follows, with 2025 releases in bold:

Top 20 best-selling games in Europe in 2025 so far (up to July 28)

* No digital data available