The Arduview is the world’s first fully transparent handheld, including the screen

A device claiming to be the first ever fully transparent games console has met its Kickstarter goal.

The Arduview is roughly the size of a credit card and makes use of the open-source Arduino project for its hardware and software.

While many consoles and handhelds have featured transparent versions in the past, the Arduview’s main selling point is that even the screen is transparent.

When the device is switched off, the screen looks like glass. When switched on, the lit pixels glow cyan (meaning it can be played in the dark) and the rest of the screen stays clear.

This means if you hold the Arduview up and look at the screen from behind, you can still see what’s being played on the screen, making it fully transparent.

VGC has been using an Arduview for around a month, with a full report to follow soon, but can confirm that the screen does indeed work as shown on the product’s Kickstarter page.

The Arduview was created by Louis Huang, a student at Babson College in Massachusetts, who believes that “the inside of a device is the most interesting part of it, so you should be able to see it”.

According to Huang, the the device was built on the open-source Arduboy platform “so it could be opened, flashed and tinkered with, not sealed shut”.

The handheld comes with 400 games built in, and games created by the Arduboy community can also be added to it.

The Arduview is currently on Kickstarter and has already passed its goal, with 38 days to go.

A number of tiered early bird versions are available to those who pledge early, enabling backers to buy one for HK$573 (around $75), HK$692 (around $89) or HK$770 (around $99), as opposed to the HK$1,159 (around $147) it will cost at launch.