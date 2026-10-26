The actor rumoured to be playing Lucia in GTA 6 actively ignored questions about it during an introductory livestream

The actor believed most likely to be Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6 deliberately ignored questions and comments about the game during a recent livestream.

Manni L. Perez, whose previous acting roles included single-episode appearances in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jessica Jones and Chicago PD – also had minor roles in Grand Theft Auto 5 as a clubber and a blackjack dealer.

Now fans believe she’s the likely actor behind Lucia Caminos, one of two protagonists in next month’s Grand Theft Auto 6.

Perez hosted a livestream on her Instagram account over the weekend, introducing herself to followers and saying “I figured I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me”.

As GTA fans became aware of Perez’s stream, the chat filled with comments about Lucia and the game, and while Perez responded to other unrelated comments and questions, she didn’t acknowledge anything related to Grand Theft Auto.

She did, however, stop at times to smile at the camera and look around in a way that suggested she could see everything being said but was choosing not to comment on it.

A number of GTA fans are treating the timing of Perez’s stream, the knowing looks, the avoidance of GTA comments and the similarity of Perez’s voice to Lucia’s as proof that she is indeed playing the role and likely has to adhere to strict Rockstar non-disclosure agreements until her role in the game is officially revealed.

Others, however, have suggested that Perez may not actually be involved in the game at all, and is making the most of the newfound attention by not explicitly denying any suggestions that she’s Lucia.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 planned to released on November 19, there are only a few weeks left until we know for sure, because at the very least Perez will almost certainly be listed in the credits if she is indeed one of the protagonists.