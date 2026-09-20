A video has been leaked online by an anonymous source at the FBC, the Federal Bureau of Control, a government department that up until recently had been kept secret from the public.

Charged with investigating ‘paranatural phenomena’, the FBC unveiled themselves via a public information campaign after a wave of city-wide unexplained disturbances.

In early September, cities around the world woke to find strange FBC posters advising them on what to do if they encountered ‘paranatural phenomena’ such as ‘the Mold’ and ‘the Hiss’.

However despite the FBC’s intention to educate and calm the public, the campaign has caused panic and confusion, with many complaining of mixed messages.

The leaked video purportedly appears to show an unidentified male experiencing one such phenomena: ‘Patterning’ – in which an object defies gravity or duplicates itself.

Lasting approximately fifteen seconds and recorded on September 4th at 22:11pm, the CCTV footage from a midtown Manhattan bodega shows the customer entering the store before his body ‘repeats’ itself on two separate occasions.

Although many have dismissed the video as a hoax, the store’s owner, Ashish Kalia, 32, claims the footage is real and that he witnessed the phenomena first-hand: “I was stocking the fridge when I heard a sort of warping sound. I looked around and then – bam – I saw like ten of the same guy, all standing next to each other.

“At first I thought he had 10 twins! It was terrifying.” Manhattan Insider sent the video to specialists who confirmed its apparent authenticity.

After checking the CCTV and discovering the phenomenon had been recorded, Mr Kalia contacted the police. “But twenty minutes later these guys show up in suits, flashing badges from the FBC. They said they were authorized to seize the video. I didn’t want to put up a fight. They looked like they meant business.”

According to the FBC’s public communications, only buildings and structures are vulnerable to the phenomenon. Yet the leaked video clearly shows humans can be affected.

When asked to comment on the apparent disparity, the FBC said: “We assure members of the public that ‘patterning’ does not affect humans. The footage you have seen has been distorted by a recent gas leak. If however, you are in doubt on how to respond to the patterning phenomenon or you would like any more information, please contact the FBC.”

At the time of publishing, unconfirmed reports seem to suggest that the patterning phenomena may be spreading. One Reddit user recently claimed that when driving home from work he or she had to ‘slam on the brakes’ because the highway had turned ‘90 degrees upwards’.

We will update readers as soon as more information becomes available.