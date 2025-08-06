Tens of thousands of players are queuing for the Battlefield 6 beta ahead of this week’s launch

Tens of thousands of fans are eagerly anticipating this week’s launch of the Battlefield 6 beta.

Pre-loading for the beta went live on Monday and early indications are that there’s a lot of interest in EA’s shooter.

According to SteamDB, the PC version of the game has attracted a peak concurrent “player” count of 24,879 on Valve’s platform.

One Reddit user also posted a screenshot showing that a queue system introduced for those attempting to access the game servers stretched to almost 50,000 users.

Alongside the Battlefield 6 reveal last week, EA confirmed that an open beta will be held this month on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

It will be open to everyone over two weekends, from August 9-10 and August 14-17. However, early access kicks off this Thursday, August 7. It will be available to EA Play Pro subscribers and players who registered for Battlefield Labs before July 31.

The beta will give players the chance to sample four multiplayer maps (Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, Iberian Offensive, Empire State) and five modes (Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Rush, Squad Deathmatch).

Battlefield 6 will include nine map when it’s released on October 10, 2025, including Operation Firestorm, which originally appeared in Battlefield 3.

Developer DICE has said it will consider adding more classic multiplayer maps to Battlefield 6 based on fan requests.

And it has confirmed that the game will utilize bots to fill empty slots in multiplayer lobbies.