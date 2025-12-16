Tencent invests in ‘hyperreal’ bodycam shooter that became internet sensation

Drama Studios, developer of the viral bodycam shooter, Unrecord, has announced it’s received investment from Tencent to “accelerate development” and expand its team.

The French indie studio published a two-minute trailer for Unrecord in 2023, and it quickly became an internet sensation, amassing around 40 million views in less than 20 hours.

The game’s ‘photorealistic’ visuals, which depict a police officer engaging in a shootout with criminals, also sparked debate on whether the footage was real gameplay and, if so, what considerations should be given for its subject matter.

Drama says it’s now entered full production and is committed to “delivering a single-player FPS defined by hyperrealism, immersive gameplay and engaging storytelling”. Players can expect updates on the project next year, it said.

Drama CEO Theo Hiribarne said in a statement: “Since the surge of attention after our initial trailer, we’ve worked relentlessly to build a game that meets the expectations of our community. In Tencent, we found not just a world-class partner, but a team genuinely passionate about our game and vision.

“Despite its scale, Tencent has approached this partnership with humility, respect, and a real appreciation for our creative identity. It believed in Unrecord early and has supported us at every stage of our growth. We’re confident this collaboration will help us reach our full potential.”

Mark Maslowicz, Tencent’s VP of partnerships, said: “Tencent believes deeply in creative talent. We’ve been consistently impressed by the drive and dynamism of Drama Studios, and the remarkable progress it has made on Unrecord, especially with such a small team and limited resources.

“This investment will help the studio unlock their full potential and deliver the first of many outstanding games. We’re excited to be part of Drama Studios journey.”