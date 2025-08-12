Tekken boss Harada says he’d like to show people the 30% complete Tekken X Street Fighter one day

Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada says he’d like to eventually find a way to show people how far Tekken X Street Fighter got into development.

The crossover fighting game was announced 15 years ago at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con, alongside a second crossover fighting game called Street Fighter X Tekken.

The idea was that Street Fighter X Tekken would be developed by Capcom and would play like a Street Fighter game, while Tekken X Street Fighter would be developed by Bandai Namco and would play like a Tekken game.

While Street Fighter X Tekken was released by Capcom in 2012, Tekken X Street Fighter has still yet to see the light of day, with Harada saying back in 2016 that development was on hold.

In a new interview with Destructoid, Harada was asked about the game’s status again and noted that he would like to be able to show fans how far the game got.

“It’s hard to say if that’s even a thing,” he said (via a translator). “I mean, it depends on what people are wanting as well. That said, I would like to show people what we already have. That would be cool if we could do that. We were 30% into development, so fingers crossed.”

Harada discussed Tekken X Street Fighter in an interview video in 2021 where the official subtitles appeared to suggest he said the project “died”, but Harada later clarified the situation, saying the subtitles had been mistranslated and should have said “paused” or “pending state” rather than suggesting it had stopped entirely.

“We are still hopeful that Tekken X Street Fighter will resume development when the opportunity arises,” Harada explained at the time.

“However, such a title cannot be moved just for the convenience of one company in terms of marketing and branding, and it also affects each other’s development resources. For now, we are just waiting for the right opportunity.”